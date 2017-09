× Authorities ID body found in Millcreek as Nick Kapos, 82

MILLCREEK, Utah – Authorities has identified the body found in Millcreek Wednesday as Nick Kapos, 82.

Authorities were called to area of Big Cottonwood Creek near 145 W. Central Ave. in Millcreek Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday authorities confirmed the man found dead in the creek was, Kapos, who was reported missing from Murray Sept. 15.

According to Murray officers, Kapos had mild cognitive impairment.