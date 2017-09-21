Animals rescued after recent hurricanes among pets available at Super Adoption event in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- It's been a rough couple of weeks for animals rescued from Hurricane Harvey.

Nearly 200 cats and dogs were brought from Houston to Salt Lake City earlier this month.

This weekend those four-legged friends will be joining nearly 700 Utah pets in No Kill Utah’s Super Adoption event.

This event is to get Utah one step closer to becoming a no-kill state.

Kennels are ready for the dogs, and hundreds of cats and kittens are upping their cute game, all hoping for that second chance.

“It takes 95 cat towers and 140 dog kennels, we have 300 volunteers throughout the weekend that make this happen, we use 1,000 pounds of cat litter and we have importantly 20 gallons of donated coffee to get everyone through the weekend,” said Temma Martin with Best Friends Animal Society.

It's a lot of work to get more than 800 animals in one place.

“This is where the magic happens,” Martin said as she motioned around the Legacy Events Center in Farmington.

Shelters and rescues across Utah are coming together this weekend with one goal, to find these furry friends a forever home.

“Every adoption helps us get closer to our no-kill goal,” Martin said.

This year there are some special four-legged guests from Texas. They made the long journey to Utah weeks ago in the back of a cargo van with nearly 200 other homeless cats and dogs rescued from Hurricane Harvey. Most have been with fosters waiting for the super adoption event.

The pups needed a lot of medical treatment, and now they're ready to put their best paw forward this weekend.

“Most of the dogs we got from Texas are very sweet, very social. Some of them are really shy though, they have endured a lot", said Rhonda Greenhalgh, Director at Second Chance for Homeless Pets.

At the event you'll see pets from Texas and Florida.

“If you choose to adopt a pet you are helping save a life,” Martin said. “I really do believe we eventually will be able to save them all.”

