Woman recovering after hit by South Salt Lake Police car

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah – A 30-year-old woman is recovering after a South Salt Lake Police officer didn’t see her and hit her with the patrol car.

Police say the officer was driving southbound in the outside lane on State St. near 2900 S. when the woman stepped out in the street at about 1:30 a.m.

The officer said the woman was wearing dark clothes and he didn’t see her in time to move out of the way.

“A female that stepped out into the traffic lane for an unknown reason, we’re still trying to determine that, and was struck by an officer’s car.”

South Salt Lake Police said the Salt Lake Valley car team is now investigating the incident.

The woman went to the hospital in unknown condition and is expected to improve.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victim or the officer.