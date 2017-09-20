Utah Congressman praises Trump on North Korea speech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah Congressman Chris Stewart tweeted his support for President Donald Trump's aggressive speech to the United Nation's General Assembly.

Loved the prez speech today at UN. He said the truth. He said things that many of us have wished our prez would say — Rep. Chris Stewart (@RepChrisStewart) September 20, 2017

Stewart has focused on tensions with North Korea as part of his work on the House Select Committee on Intelligence. In fact, he was going to be in South Korea this week -- a trip canceled as the South and U.S. conduct joint exercises demonstrating their alliance.

Stewart said after failing to curtail North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, Trump has drawn the only reasonable red line left.

"We won't allow Kim Jong Un to put nuclear tipped warheads on top of his ICBM's," Stewart said.

A former Air Force B-1 Bomber pilot, Stewart is particularly interested in nuclear issues. He says he believes the situation can be controlled with cooperation from China, South Korea, Japan, and Russia.

"I'm not predicting nuclear war with North Korea. I'm not building a bomb shelter in my backyard, but it is a dangerous situation," Stewart said.