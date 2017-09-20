Strong winds, rain and snow headed for Utah

Cooler temperatures, rain and snow are on the way to Utah.

Rain will develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning across northwestern Utah, spreading to the remainder of Utah by Thursday night.

Strong winds of up to 50 mph can be expected across parts of western/southern Utah Thursday afternoon and evening. Blowing dust is possible.

Snow will develop Thursday evening across the northern and central mountains and will continue into Friday morning.

The National Weather Service said 4-8 inches of accumulation are possible above 7000 feet.

