Spaghetti Squash Cakes

2 cups of spaghetti squash, cooked, cooled

2 eggs

1/3 cup whole wheat flour

2 green onions, diced

1/4 cup bell pepper, any color, diced

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

3 tablespoons canola oil

1 cup nonfat Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon dried dill

10-12 large basil leaves, torn

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

In a large skillet over medium high heat, add oil. In a large bowl, mix together the first 7 ingredients through basil. Mix in no salt seasoning and pepper.

Form golf ball size balls with the squash mixture. Press the balls down with palm or spatula until flattened. Cook for about 3-5 minutes a side until the “cakes” are golden brown.

In a medium bowl, mix together the yogurt, dill, no salt seasoning and pepper. Top each “cake” with some of the yogurt mixture and fresh basil pieces. Serve immediately.

