5-year-old boy reported missing in Salt Lake City found

UPDATE: Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown confirmed around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday that Camden was located thanks to alert residents in SLC.

Previous story continues below:

SALT LAKE CITY — Police in Salt Lake City are asking the public for help as they look for a missing 5-year-old boy.

Police say 5-year-old Camden was last seen at a business near 900 South and 900 East around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Camden was wearing a lime green Ninja Turtles shirt and gray shorts, and he was also carrying a toy train.

Anyone who sees Camden or who has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call 801-799-3000.