Rudy Gobert visits students in North Salt Lake

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah -- The Utah Jazz have media day on Monday of next week, but Rudy Gobert was out and about in the community Wednesday afternoon.
Gobert paid a visit to Foxboro Elementary in North Salt Lake to see their language immersion program for himself.
Gobert is from France and communicated with the K-6 students in French. He also answered some hard-hitting questions in English as well.
Morgan Vance was there and spoke with the new face of the Jazz
