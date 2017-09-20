Rudy Gobert visits students in North Salt Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah -- The Utah Jazz have media day on Monday of next week, but Rudy Gobert was out and about in the community Wednesday afternoon.

Gobert paid a visit to Foxboro Elementary in North Salt Lake to see their language immersion program for himself.

Gobert is from France and communicated with the K-6 students in French. He also answered some hard-hitting questions in English as well.

Morgan Vance was there and spoke with the new face of the Jazz, see the video above for his report.