Man who fired shots at Salt Lake gentlemen’s club wanted

SALT LAKE CITY – Police are searching for the person who fired shots at the Southern Xposure gentleman’s club.

Officers said they were called about the incident at 1:20 a.m.

They said it started with a group of men getting unruly and being forced out of the club by security.

Police said, when security took the men into the parking lot they started to argue.

That when one person took out a gun and fired shots at the building.

No one was injured.

Police are looking for the person who fired the shots.