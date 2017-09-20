Homeless ‘Elvis Presley’ accused of sexually assaulting girl in Salt Lake County park

KEARNS, Utah – A man who goes by “Elvis Presley,” and a number of other aliases, is in custody facing child sexual assault charges.

According to court documents, 30-year-old Fred Hendrick Garcia is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl as she walked home from school.

Officers said the teen reported the assault back on March 24 and said the incident happened two years earlier.

The victim said she was walking through David Gourley Park in Kearns when she passed a homeless man known to frequent the park.

As she passed him, she said he pushed her against a wall, held a knife to her throat and told her he would kill her if she moved.

The victim told police Garcia put his hand under her shirt and then down her underwear before he let her go.

She said he warned her not to tell anyone what had happened.

Investigators have just identified the suspect as Fred Garcia who also goes by Burt Garcia, Frank Garcia, Henry Garcia and Garcia X.

Unified Police said he is in custody at the state hospital.

His bail is set at $150,000.