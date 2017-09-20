Harmons: Roasted Apple Soup and Butternut Squash Soup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Roasted Apple Soup

Servings: 8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 45 Minutes

3 Tablespoon grape seed oil, divided

1 cup sun choke, peeled and diced

1 cup fennel, diced

2 cups braeburn or honey crisp apples, diced

1 yellow onion, sliced

2 garlic cloves, chopped

8 cups chicken stock, low sodium

2 tablespoons sage, chopped

Salt & pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. On a prepared baking sheet add the garlic, apples, fennel, sun choke, and onion. Season with salt and pepper and half the grape seed oil. Roast in the oven until color develops (about 8-10 minutes). Warm a stockpot over medium heat. Add the remaining grape seed oil. Place all the roasted ingredients into the stockpot and cook for 2 minutes. Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer. Season with salt and pepper and add the sage. Cook for 30 minutes and puree with a blender. Bring back to a boil before serving.

Butternut Squash Soup

Serves 6

Prep time 30 minutes

Cook time 60 minutes

Ingredients

1 large butternut squash

2 quarts chicken stock

1 Tablespoons pie spice

1 bay leaf

1⁄4 cup sherry or champagne vinegar

2 cloves of crushed garlic

1⁄4 cup maple syrup

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Peel and dice the butternut squash. Place in a large stockpot with chicken stock. Cook on high heat until it boils and then reduce to a simmer. Cook until the squash is tender. Move squash and stock to a blender and blend in batches until it is smooth. You may also use an immersion wand blender to blend. Put the blended soup back into the stockpot. Add the garlic, pie spice, champagne vinegar, and maple syrup and thin with heavy cream (you don`t have to use all of the cream if you want it a bit more flavorful). Bring back to a boil and season with salt. If you would like it thinner than you may add all the cream or chicken stock or water as a healthier option.