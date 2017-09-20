× Get 40% off on FOX 13 Family Nights at the Fear Factory in October!

FOX 13 and the Fear Factory are helping you celebrate Halloween with the FOX 13 Family Night 4-pack discount offer!

The Fear Factory is offering a 40% discount on a set of four general admission tickets on Tuesday nights in October, except Halloween!

With this coupon, you can get four passes for only $60.

Click here to download the coupon. [PDF]

** The coupon must be printed and presented to redeem. The coupon is only valid on these Tuesday nights in October (10/3, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24).

Enjoy a family fright night from FOX 13 and the Fear Factory!