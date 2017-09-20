Best Friends Animal Society NKUT Super Adoption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Best Friends Animal Society visited us today with Joplin, an adorable chihuahua. Joplin is looking for a forever home. She is housebroken, very mellow and gets along with other dogs. She has partially collapsed trachea. Joplin qualifies for the Senior to Senior Program, which allows anyone over 55 to adopt her for free. If you're interested in adopting Joplin, please email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org or call 801-574-2454.

The Best Friends Animal Society is also hosting their NKUT Super Adoption Event this weekend at the Legacy Events Center in Davis County. You'll find local pets along with more than a hundred dogs, cats, puppies and kittens rescued from Texas.

Adoption fees start at $25 for cats and $50 for dogs and are set by individual groups. Each animal is spayed/neutered, vaccinated and most are microchipped. Adopters also benefit from access to free samples and other goodies from the event's sponsors.

Parking and admission is free.

Super Adoption Hours:

Friday, September 22: 12-7 p.m.

Saturday, September 23: 10-6 p.m.

For more information visit utah.bestfriends.org.