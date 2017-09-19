Stranger gives toddler $20 for toys after death of his young grandson

COWETA, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman was left crying “in the middle of Target” after a stranger pulled $20 out of his wallet to help purchase a toy for her son.

Alyssa Hacker was waiting on “Grammi” inside Target when her young son grabbed three dinosaur toys.

“We were trying to pick out which one he wanted when Owen abruptly yelled ‘Hi’ at this older man walking past us,” Hacker wrote in a Facebook post. “He turned around and said, ‘hey sweet boy.'”

As Owen continued to play with the toys, the man got $20 out of his wallet, put it in the little boy’s shirt pocket and said, “I just lost my 2-year-old grandson last week. You take this money and buy this boy all three dinosaurs.”

He then rubbed Owen’s back, wiped away his tears and walked off.