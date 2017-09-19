Salt Lake City police trying to identify suspects in armed robbery of pizza store

SALT LAKE CITY – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects in the armed robbery of a Little Caesars pizza store in Salt Lake City.

Three people entered the pizza store just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12. One was armed with a shotgun, one with a handgun, and one with a bag in which to place money.

All three wore wore masks. One wore a white University of Utah sweatshirt and the other two wore all black clothes.

Witnesses stated the suspects left in a white sedan, but did not get the license plate or the make or model of the car.

If you have any information about the identities or whereabouts of these suspects, call Salt Lake Police dispatch at (801) 799-3000.

You can also text anonymous tips. Start your text with TIPSSLCPD and text them to 274637. The reference number of this case is #17-174509.