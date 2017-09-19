Provo welcomes new police chief, veteran officer Richard Ferguson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVO - After months of searching, Provo welcomed its new police chief, Rich Ferguson, on Tuesday.

Ferguson has been with the Provo Police Department for more than 26 years, and has served as interim chief since March.

He originally came to Utah to ski in 1991, but stayed when he fell in love with the community and the Provo Police Department.

"It`s rated one of the greatest places to raise a family and to bring a business and likewise this is a destination police department," Ferguson said. "So we want our officers to feel that value to have that professional challenge to be able to grow with the city and meet its needs."

Chief Ferguson said his department is lucky to be so trusted in the community and his goal is to maintain that support.