Get Your Kids involved in STEM With Bumble Bee Science

Discovery Gateway Children's Museum has a hive display with real live honey bees. At the exhibit, kids can make honeycomb and learn the science of bees. Patrice Ramos, an after-school educator with the museum says kids can learn about the life cycles of bees and the importance of the queen bee to the hive. They are also holding a fundraiser called the Beehive Bash. This fun family fundraiser will include hors d’oeuvres, desserts, drinks, play, and a silent auction! Dress code is casual with a splash of sparkle.

THE BEEHIVE BASH

SEPTEMBER 23 5-8 PM

At the DISCOVERY GATEWAY

444 West 100 South Salt Lake City, UT 84101

More info at DiscoveryGateway.org or call 801-456-5437