Did you feel it? Multiple earthquakes shake southeastern Idaho

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho – Multiple earthquakes shook southeast Idaho near Soda Springs Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Did you feel them?

The first to hit Tuesday was a Magnitude 3.5 just southeast of Soda Springs at 9:27 a.m. MT.

That was followed by a M 3.1 in the same area just minutes later.

A third tremor, a M 3.1 hit the Soda Springs area at 10:05 a.m. MT.

So far, no damage has been reported.

A Magnitude 2.9 quake was reported in the same area Monday.

Tremors hit parts of Utah Monday including a Magnitude 3.3 quake near Summit Park and a Magnitude 2.7 southeast of Wolf Creek.