Cowboy Beef and Black Bean Chili

2 pounds Ground Beef (95% lean)

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1-1/2 cups chopped onions

2 tablespoons minced garlic

2 medium yellow bell peppers, chopped

1 large jalapeño pepper, seeded, finely chopped

1/4 cup chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves, crushed

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves, crushed

1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper

1 can (28 ounces) crushed canned tomatoes, undrained

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) chili-seasoned or zesty-style diced tomatoes, undrained

1 can (14 ounces) ready-to-serve beef broth

12 ounces dark beer

1/3 cup tomato paste

1 tablespoon honey

2 cans (15 ounces each) black beans, rinsed, drained

Chopped fresh cilantro (optional)

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef; cook over medium heat 8 to10 minutes, breaking up into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from stockpot with slotted spoon. Set aside. Pour off drippings.

Heat oil in same stockpot over medium heat until hot. Add onions and garlic; cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes or until onions are tender. Add bell peppers and jalapeño; cook and stir 4 to 5 minutes or until peppers are tender.

Return beef crumbles to stockpot. Add chili powder, cumin, oregano, thyme and red pepper; cook and stir for 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in crushed tomatoes, diced tomatoes, broth, beer, tomato paste and honey; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 45 minutes. Uncover stockpot; continue simmering 30 minutes or until thickened to desired consistency, stirring occasionally. Stir in beans; cook 5 to 10 minutes or until beans are heated through. Season with salt and black pepper, as desired. Garnish with cilantro, if desired.

Recipe courtesy: Utah Beef Council