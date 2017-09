Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As people in Florida continue to pick up the pieces from Hurricane Irma, it raises questions about an employee's right to take time off work during a natural disaster.

We're talking about the Family and Medical Leave Act.

A hurricane is not a worry for Utah however, other natural disasters like earthquakes, avalanches and landslides are events Utahns are concerned about.

Gary Gygi with Gygi Capitol Management shares some insight on your rights.