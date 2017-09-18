Unified Police asking for help finding a missing, non-verbal autistic teenager

MIDVALE, Utah – Unified Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, non-verbal autistic teenager.

Bryton Elias, 15, has been missing from the area of 7911 south Pioneer Street in Midvale since 3:45 p.m. Monday afternoon.

He stands 6’1″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has short red hair and was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, gray jogging pants, and a white hoodie with an AERO logo on the front. He was also wearing black flip-flops with white socks, and is possibly carrying a white quilt or pink striped blanket.

Elias is on the autism spectrum and is described as being non-verbal.

If you see Elias or have any information about him, please call Unified Police Department’s dispatch at (801) 743-7000.