Teen driver leads police on chase through West Valley.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A 16-year-old girl is in custody after police say she led them on a chase overnight.

Law enforcement said an officer was on patrol near 2500 S. Redwood Rd. just before 2 a.m. when the officer noticed a car driving erratically.

The officer tried to stop the car but the driver sped off, starting the chase.

Authorities set up spike strips but the teen driver avoided them.

Officers later stopped the teen with a PIT maneuver near 4800 S. Redwood Rd.

West Valley City Police say the vehicle was already heavily damaged, and at one point, the rear bumper came off.

Officers said they are trying to determine if the 16-year-old was driving under the influence.