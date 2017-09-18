Roy teenager faces 22 felony counts in suspected child pornography case

ROY, Utah – A Roy teenager was charged Monday in Second District Court in Weber County in connection with a suspected scam to obtain images of child pornography.

James Robert Louis Wood, 19, was charged with twelve 2nd degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and ten 3rd degree felony counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor.

According to charging documents, Wood obtained multiple child pornography images from eleven minor victims between December, 2016 and the end of February, 2017.

Wood is accused of using Facebook Messenger to contact his victims.

A probable cause statement claims Wood pretended to be “Jessica Ford.” He would make friends with the individuals, and after some conversations back and forth, he would request nude photos which the minor victims had sent him. James would also send nude photos of an unidentified female to the minor victims to entice them to send more photos and convince them that his alias, “Jessica Ford,” was real. James later showed photos to other individuals while at the school he was attending and had also sent a photo of a minor to the minor’s sibling, according to the probable cause statement.