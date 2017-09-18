Pineapple Shrimp Rice Bowls

2 tablespoons canola oil
2 cloves garlic, diced
1 large red bell pepper, chopped
1 lb. shrimp previously cooked
1 cup peas, defrosted
3 cups cooked long grain rice
1 cup pineapple chunks
1 teaspoon curry powder
1/4 cup cilantro (optional)
2 limes, quartered (optional)
Salt and Pepper, to taste
In a large skillet up to medium high heat, add oil. Saute the garlic and pepper for 3-4 minutes with salt and pepper. Add the shrimp and peas. Cook another 1-2 minutes. Add the rice, pineapple, curry, salt and pepper. Stir well. Cook for 3-4 minutes or until heated. Serve immediately with cilantro and limes, if using.