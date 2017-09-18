Pineapple Shrimp Rice Bowls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 cloves garlic, diced

1 large red bell pepper, chopped

1 lb. shrimp previously cooked

1 cup peas, defrosted

3 cups cooked long grain rice

1 cup pineapple chunks

1 teaspoon curry powder

1/4 cup cilantro (optional)

2 limes, quartered (optional)

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large skillet up to medium high heat, add oil. Saute the garlic and pepper for 3-4 minutes with salt and pepper. Add the shrimp and peas. Cook another 1-2 minutes. Add the rice, pineapple, curry, salt and pepper. Stir well. Cook for 3-4 minutes or until heated. Serve immediately with cilantro and limes, if using.