One of the most popular trails at Zion National Park to close in October

SPRINGDALE, Utah – One of Zion National Park’s most popular, and heavily used trails will undergo routine maintenance during the first week of October.

Trail crews will be working on very steep terrain along the Angels Landing Trail. In order to take all safety precautions, including preventing rocks from falling on visitors on the West Rim Trail below, the park must close both trails to all visitors while work is performed.

Angels Landing Trail will close Monday Oct. 2, 2017 beginning at 7:00 a.m. The West Rim Trail will also close at that time between the Trailhead at the Grotto and Scout Lookout. Through hikers on the West Rim Trail will not be allowed to pass Scout Lookout until after 1:00 p.m. that day. The West Rim Trail will be open to through hikers, the rest of the week. The Kayenta Trail will remain open. Alternate suggested hikes during this closure are Observation Point, or Hidden Canyon Trails.

During the closure, the Zion trail crew will be performing recurring maintenance, which includes: replacing guide posts and worn sections of chain; removing litter and graffiti; and re-shaping some of the steps chiseled into the sandstone. The Trail will re-open Saturday morning, Oct. 7, 2017 at 7:00 a.m.