× Man accused of sexually assaulting girl he met at stop light in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah – A 31-year-old man was arrested for sexual battery last Thursday after he was accused of kissing and inappropriately touching a girl he had talked to at a stop light in St. George.

The St. George News reports that Ryan Kenneth Van Wagenen, of Pasadena, Calif. pulled alongside the girl at a stoplight and asked her for suggestions for restaurants.

The girl pulled over to the side of the road and according to the arresting officer, the man entered her car without consent and began kissing her and touching her breasts.

She called police and provided a description of the man and the red four-door car with Arizona license plates he was driving.

Police arrested Van Wagenen and booked him into Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor sexual battery.

He was released on $5,000 bail and is scheduled to appear before 5th District judge Michael Westfall Sept. 21 for an arraignment.