Make A Wish: Stuart Edge Grants Hysterical Wish to a Local Kid

The Make-A-Wish Foundation paired up with Youtube personality Stuart Edge to grant one local kid with a wish, creating a prank viral video. Beckham who has been battling kidney failure and has undergone a transplant, meet up with Stuart at a local shopping center to prank unsuspecting customers.

Stuart Edge who has become one of Utah's biggest viral video stars said he came up with this prank because he wanted to show how strong Make-A-Wish kids are. He hopes that this video not only helps Beckham but raises more awareness of the foundation. If you would like more information about Make-A-Wish Click Here.

Watch Beckham and Stuart's video below.