JDRF: Curing Type 1 Diabetes

Kimberly Ishoy with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund spoke about an insulin tracking device that has helped many people with Type 1 Diabetes. She recently was able to complete a 100 mile bike ride to help JDRF research. Every dollar donated to JDRF provides research to better treat and eventually cure Type 1 Diabetes. For more information visit walk.jdrf.org.

JDRF Walk

Saturday, September 23 at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City

Saturday, September 30 at the Shops at Riverwoods in Provo

Both events have an 8 a.m. check-in and start the walk at 9 a.m.