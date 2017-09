Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

Tandoor Chef Naan

Roasted chicken

Garlic

Turmeric

Fresh parsley

Mozzarella

Diced tomato

Olive oil

Directions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Brush the naan with olive oil. Layer on roasted chicken, diced tomatoes and garlic. Sprinkle with turmeric and place sliced mozzarella on top.

Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.

- Chef Mike from No Name GourmetĀ