Jennie Thacker with Simple Treasures Boutique and Aleece Lovell from Lovell Lane Home Decor show us how to make a cute wreath to add a Fall touch to your door.

Simple Treasures Boutique Fall Show

September 20-23

Legacy Events Center

151 S. 1100 W.

Farmington, UT