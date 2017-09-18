× District Attorney to seek death penalty in murder of Utah State Prison inmate

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake County District Attorney, Sim Gill, announced Monday he will seek the death penalty in the case of Ramon Luis Rivera, who is accused of killing a fellow inmate.

Rivera faces several charges, including aggravated murder, in the March 14, 2016 death of Jeffrey Vigil at the Utah State Prison.

Vigil was assaulted at the prison and was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.