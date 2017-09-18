× ‘Dine About’ to bring dining deals to Park City for 5th year

PARK CITY, Utah – The fifth annual “Dine About” event returns to Park City Oct. 1 to Oct. 15.

The Park City Area Restaurant Association is hosts the two-week dining event which features two-course lunches and three-course dinners at more than two dozen area dining establishments.

Officials said the best part is patrons enjoy these delectable dishes for just $10 or $15 per person for each lunch, and $20 or $40 per person for each dinner.

“In its fifth year, ‘Dine About’ has become such a great opportunity to celebrate our local restaurant scene,” PCARA executive director Ginger Ries said. “Locals and fall visitors love spending two weeks hopping around to a variety of dining spots, while restaurants roll out their enticing menus to cater to the fall season’s smaller, yet devoted, foodie crowds.”

Diners can choose from 31 participating restaurants including:

$10 TWO-COURSE LUNCH

$15 TWO-COURSE LUNCH

$20 THREE-COURSE DINNER

$40 THREE-COURSE DINNER

PCARA has partnered with Stay Park City which says it’s offering exclusive lodging packages for guests during Dine About.

Click here to book a special Dine About lodging offer.