‘Dine About’ to bring dining deals to Park City for 5th year
PARK CITY, Utah – The fifth annual “Dine About” event returns to Park City Oct. 1 to Oct. 15.
The Park City Area Restaurant Association is hosts the two-week dining event which features two-course lunches and three-course dinners at more than two dozen area dining establishments.
Officials said the best part is patrons enjoy these delectable dishes for just $10 or $15 per person for each lunch, and $20 or $40 per person for each dinner.
“In its fifth year, ‘Dine About’ has become such a great opportunity to celebrate our local restaurant scene,” PCARA executive director Ginger Ries said. “Locals and fall visitors love spending two weeks hopping around to a variety of dining spots, while restaurants roll out their enticing menus to cater to the fall season’s smaller, yet devoted, foodie crowds.”
Diners can choose from 31 participating restaurants including:
$10 TWO-COURSE LUNCH
$15 TWO-COURSE LUNCH
- Bistro 412
- DEN Restaurant at Park City Marriott
- Deer Valley Grocery~Cafe – View Menu
- Escala Provisions Restaurant
- Grub Steak Restaurant – View Menu
- Powder at Waldorf Astoria
- Red Tail Grill
- Riverhorse Provisions
- Twisted Fern
$20 THREE-COURSE DINNER
- Baja Cantina
- Cafe Trio Park City
- Red Rock Junction
- Squatters Roadhouse Grill
- Timbers Lounge at Park City Marriott
- Versante Hearth & Bar
- Wasatch Brew Pub
$40 THREE-COURSE DINNER
- Bistro 412
- Brass Tag
- Butcher’s Chop House
- Cafe Terigo
- Cena Ristorante & Lounge
- Chimayo
- Escala Provisions Restaurant
- Fletcher’s
- Grappa
- Grub Steak Restaurant
- Handle
- Lespri Prime Steak Sushi Bar
- Powder at Waldorf Astoria
- Purple Sage
- Red Tail Grill
- Riverhorse on Main
- Shabu
- Silver Star Cafe
- tupelo
- Twisted Fern
PCARA has partnered with Stay Park City which says it’s offering exclusive lodging packages for guests during Dine About.
Click here to book a special Dine About lodging offer.