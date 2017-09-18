× Boy, 13, killed after hit by car in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah – A 13-year-old boy has died after a car hit him while he was playing a game in Cedar City.

According to the St. George News, the boy’s father said his son died Sunday morning.

Cedar City Police told the St. George News he was playing games at night with a group of adults and children.

Investigators said the boy ran across the road around at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday near 1900 W. and Cross Hollow Rd. when a car driving east hit him.

Police said there are no street lights in the rural area where they were playing and the driver may not have seen the child.

See more from the St. George News here.