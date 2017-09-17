Woman critically injured in rollover crash in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — A woman was flown to a hospital in “extremely critical condition” Sunday after a rollover cash on SR-118 in Sevier County.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 1 p.m. on SR-118 near mile marker 22.

A northbound vehicle veered to the right for an unknown reason, and the driver over-corrected back to the left before veering to the right again–where the vehicle rolled.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, an 82-year-old woman, was taken to Sevier Valley Medical Center and then flown to Utah Valley Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition.

“During their investigation, troopers found that the driver’s seat belt was buckled, but that the driver was sitting on top of it, not under it, as designed,” the press release from UHP concludes.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.