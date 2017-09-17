West Valley City Police seek help locating missing teen who has autism

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police in West Valley City are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing teenager who has autism.

Police say 14-year-old Gage Gordon was last seen riding a white BMX bike near 3700 South and 1200 West.

The boy was wearing a green shirt, khaki shorts a helmet and an orange backpack. Police say Gage has autism.

Anyone who sees the boy or who has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call West Valley City Police. Non-emergency dispatch can be reached at 801-840-4000.