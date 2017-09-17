Crews battle brush fire on estimated 150 acres in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Crews are battling a brush fire in Tooele County on an estimated 150 acres Sunday.

According to the North Tooele County Fire District, the fire began around noon near State Highway 196 near mile marker 34, several miles west of Grantsville.

A public information officer for the fire district said they believe the blaze was sparked by target shooters.

Firefighters from the North Tooele Fire District, the state of Utah and the BLM are working to extinguish the blaze.

The fire is burning in brush and up into some nearby hills. There are no structures threatened and no injuries have been reported.