Corn maze design honors unique location of historic ranch

SALT LAKE CITY -- A massive corn maze on Salt Lake City’s west side features a design that pays tribute to its unique location.

The Cross E Ranch at 2200 West and 3500 North sits upon acres of land that have been farmed since soon after Mormon Pioneers arrived in the Salt Lake Valley.

This year’s corn maze (as seen from above) features a tractor and a cowboy boot on one side, and the city skyline on the other.

The maze is technically divided into three sections to help visitors navigate their way through the seven miles of pathways.

Check out the video to learn more about the maze and Cross E Ranch, or visit the ranch’s website here.