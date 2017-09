Alec Baldwin scores Emmy gold for roasting Trump on ‘SNL’

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Alec Baldwin is once again an Emmy winner — and he has President Donald Trump to thank.

On Sunday, Baldwin took home the award for best supporting actor in a comedy series for his portrayal of Trump on the most recent season of “SNL.”

“I guess I should say, at long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy,” Baldwin said while accepting his award, addressing Trump.

This is Baldwin’s third Emmy win, having previously won for lead actor in a comedy for his work on “30 Rock.”

Emmys 2017: Watch with us

Louie Anderson (“Baskets”), Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”), Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), Tony Hale (“Veep”), and Matt Walsh (“Veep”) were Baldwin’s fellow nominees in the highly competitive category.

Hale, Burrell, and Anderson were all previous winners.

Baldwin’s recurring appearances as Trump on “SNL” were weekly headline-makers, and powered the long-running sketch series to one of its most-watched seasons in years.