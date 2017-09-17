3 Questions with Bob Evans: Elaine Bradley of Neon Trees on the road to success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- She says she never intended to become a drummer in a rock band, and yet after a somewhat winding road Elaine Bradley is the drummer in the very popular band from Utah: Neon Trees.

To meet her you can tell she is one of those souls who has the drive and determination to be successful at whatever she does, and she recently sat down with Bob Evans to answer 3 Questions.

Tell me about the early years of Neon Trees, because from what I understand it was very, very difficult. Many success stories involve “the grind”. And, as you have kind of reflected on where you have come from and what it has taken for you to get where you are now, it must give value to what you have been through, and now where you are. As a Latter-day Saint in Neon Trees, with this arguably controversial lead singer now who has taken this different trajectory, what goes on inside of you as a Latter-day Saint when you see the things that he is doing, and the imagery that he is using in his journey?"

See the video below for the extended interview with Elaine Bradley: