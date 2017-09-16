West Valley City man shot overnight risks paralysis

WEST VALLEY CITY – An overnight shooting sent a West Valley man to the hospital where he had to undergo surgery.

West Valley City Police say shortly after receiving reports of gunshots near 3460 south and Pioneer Parkway, the victim arrived at the Jordan Valley Medical center with a bullet wound in his stomach.

According to police the man was rushed into surgery and is now in stable condition. They say he could be facing paralysis depending on the severity of the damage.

Police say they have detained two individuals for questioning while they continue to search for physical evidence at the scene of the shooting.

According to West Valley police, the victim has been ‘semi-cooperative’ so far with their investigation.