Zucchini Bread
3 Eggs
1 Cup Vegetable oil
1 2/3 Cups of sugar
½ cup of brown sugar
2 cups of grated zucchini
2 tsp. vanilla
1 ½ cup white flour
1 ½ cup whole wheat flour
1 tsp salt
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp cinnamon
½ tsp baking powder
6 oz chocolate chips-tossed in flour
½ cup chopped walnuts
Directions:
Beat eggs and add oil, sugars, zucchini and vanilla. In a separate bowl, stir together remaining ingredients and then add to the rest. Grease and flour 2 5X9” bread pans. Divide batter evenly between the to pans and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until toothpick comes out clean.
