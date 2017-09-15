Zucchini Bread

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

3 Eggs

1 Cup Vegetable oil

1 2/3 Cups of sugar

½ cup of brown sugar

2 cups of grated zucchini

2 tsp. vanilla

1 ½ cup white flour

1 ½ cup whole wheat flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp baking powder

6 oz chocolate chips-tossed in flour

½ cup chopped walnuts

Directions:

Beat eggs and add oil, sugars, zucchini and vanilla. In a separate bowl, stir together remaining ingredients and then add to the rest. Grease and flour 2 5X9” bread pans. Divide batter evenly between the to pans and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until toothpick comes out clean.