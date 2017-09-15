Vehicle hits patrol car stopped to investigate crash on I-215 in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people suffered minor injuries and two vehicles sustained major damage when a pickup truck crashed into a Utah Highway Patrol vehicle amid Friday morning’s wet weather.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 700 North on I-215 West near mile post 23 around 6:10 a.m.

Trooper Dale Talbot was investigating a single-vehicle crash and was parked in his patrol vehicle behind that car in the left emergency lane with his emergency lights on.

The driver of a red Nissan pickup truck traveling northbound lost control, spun out, and rear-ended the patrol vehicle, according to UHP.

Talbot was wearing his seat belt and suffered minor injuries. One occupant in the pickup truck was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The patrol vehicle and pickup truck both sustained “major damage,” UHP stated.