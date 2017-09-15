× Roy man allegedly solicited nude photos from juveniles by posing as female on Facebook

ROY, Utah — A 19-year-old man in Roy was booked into jail on numerous charges Friday after he allegedly created a fake profile on Facebook and posed as a female to solicit nude photos from several juveniles.

Sgt. Matthew Gwynn with the Roy Police Department said 19-year-old James Wood of Roy was arrested Friday and faces 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor.

Gwynn said Wood allegedly created a false Facebook profile using a female persona, and between December of 2016 and February of 2017 the man allegedly contacted other Facebook users to strike up conversations and ultimately request nude photographs.

The man would allegedly send nude photos of females to those juveniles, pretending the photos depicted the Facebook user he was portraying himself to be.

Gwynn said so far authorities have identified 11 alleged victims and believe it is possible that more victims are out there.

Because the alleged victims are minors, police declined to provide any further details regarding their ages, their locations, or the circumstances under which they came into contact with the suspect.

Fox 13 News has reached out to authorities for additional information, and we’ll update this story as more details emerge.