Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY, Utah - Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing and endangered man from Murray.

According to Murray officers, 82-year-old Nick Pete Kapos has mild cognitive impairment.

He was last seen at his Murray home Sept. 14.

Kapos was wearing a short-sleeved red plaid shirt, blue jeans and prescription glasses.

Murray Police said they would like to hear from anyone who might have information at (801) 840-4000.