Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah - Unified Police are searching for an armed suspect after shots were fired during a robbery at TransWest Credit Union in Taylorsville Friday morning.

Authorities were called to 6189 S. Redwood Rd. at about 11 a.m.

Officers said the suspect wore a mask and all black clothing.

Police said the suspect fired shots during the heist but no one was injured.