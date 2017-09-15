Man critically injured in rollover crash in Logan

LOGAN, Utah – Police are investigating rollover crash that critically injured one person in Logan Friday.

Officers said, just before 7 a.m., a 71-year-old man in a Honda SUV was trying to cross 1000 W. at 200 S. when he failed to yield to a 70-year-old man driving a Subaru and the cars collided.

Logan Police said the Honda rolled onto its roof and the 71-year-old driver was not injured.

The 70-year-old man in the Subaru coded at the scene but paramedics were able to revive him.

He was rushed to a local hospital where doctors requested a medical helicopter but it could not fly because of the weather conditions.

An ambulance then took him to a trauma center.

The names of those involved have not been released.