× Wildfire blamed for contaminated drinking water in Panguitch

PANGUITCH, Utah – A big wildfire is being blamed for contaminating water in one southern Utah town.

Tests have come back positive for e-coli in five springs around Panguitch.

The city says the Brianhead fire led to lots of flooding which stirred up contaminated ground water.

Now city leaders want Gov. Gary Herbert to provide emergency funding for a new well.