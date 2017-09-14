Utah Adventure: Pine Nut Hunt & Trail Run and Walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Experience the numerous points of interest within the Fremont Indian State Park and Museum. Explore the canyon we are located in to find Fremont Indian petroglyphs, pictographs, and pictoglyphs. Take a ride on an ATV through our park to connect to the longest ATV trail in the world. Descend into a reconstructed pit house to imagine the lives’ of the Fremont Indians 1000 years ago. Come into our museum during open hours, 9:00 am – 6:00 pm, to discover our large collection of Fremont Indian artifacts. The park is located on Interstate 70 about 20 miles east of Interstate 15. For more information on The Fremont Indian State Park and Museum Click Here.

List of Events

Sat, September 16 Pine Nut Trail Run/Walk Enjoy the beauty of the Alma Christensen Trail as you challenge yourself on a run off the beaten path. Sign up here

Sat, September 16 Family Fun: Pine Nut Hunt 10am-2pm: Learn about the traditional Native way of harvesting pine nuts as you watch demonstrators roast and process pine nuts.

Click here for more event information.