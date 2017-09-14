Unified Police seek help locating missing 9-year-old last seen in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Unified Police are asking for help Thursday night as they look for a missing 9-year-old girl last seen in Taylorsville.

Police say Zayaah Caldwell was last seen in the area around Fremont Elementary, 4249 Atherton Drive, around 3 p.m. when school ended for the day.

Zayaah is described as a black female who stands 4-feet tall and weighs 90 pounds. She wears purple eyeglasses and was wearing her hair in long braids.

Anyone who sees Zayaah or who has knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call Unified Police. The non-emergency phone number is 801-743-7000.