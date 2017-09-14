North Korea launches projectile, South Korea says
The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday that, “North Korea fired an unidentified projectile this morning toward the east from the Sunan area in North Korea.”
The Japanese government said a missile launched from North Korea flew over northern Japan and has fallen into the Pacific Ocean, according to NHK, and the government is advising people to stay away from anything that could be missile debris.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.